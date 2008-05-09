"We Are from the Future" is a Russian mini-series that is a television adaptation of a full-length science fiction film released in the early 2000s. The story unfolds in two different time periods: the present day and the early 1940s, when Russian soldiers defended their homeland against German occupiers. The main characters are illegal archaeologists who conduct unauthorized excavations at the sites of the most intense and bloody battles of that war. They usually manage to find rare weapons, medals, or documents from that time. All of this can be sold for a decent amount of money.

