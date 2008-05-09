Menu
We Are from the Future poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows We Are from the Future

We Are from the Future (2010 - 2008)

Мы из будущего 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"We Are from the Future" is a Russian mini-series that is a television adaptation of a full-length science fiction film released in the early 2000s. The story unfolds in two different time periods: the present day and the early 1940s, when Russian soldiers defended their homeland against German occupiers. The main characters are illegal archaeologists who conduct unauthorized excavations at the sites of the most intense and bloody battles of that war. They usually manage to find rare weapons, medals, or documents from that time. All of this can be sold for a decent amount of money.
Cast
Ekaterina Klimova
Daniil Strahov
Danila Kozlovsky
Vladimir Yaglych
Igor Chernevich
Zoya Buryak
Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
We Are from the Future - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
