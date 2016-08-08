Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows MulTV

MulTV (2016 - 2019)

МульТВ 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 11 minutes
TV channel 2x2
Runtime 14 hours 51 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "MulTV" is a humorous parody of modern Russian television. Our "box" truly provides plenty of material for criticism and mockery. Often, the products from the blue screen practically beg to be laughed at. And the creators of the show do it with genuine enthusiasm, in a characteristic animated style. Celebrities, programs, and entire genres are targeted, right down to the opening credits and commercials. Welcome to the world of "honest" news, "intellectual" reality shows, and "kind" programs.
Cast and Crew

Series rating

Seasons
Season 1
2016, 24 episodes
 
Season 2
2017, 17 episodes
 
Season 3
2018, 15 episodes
 
Season 4
2019, 25 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
