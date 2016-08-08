The TV series "MulTV" is a humorous parody of modern Russian television. Our "box" truly provides plenty of material for criticism and mockery. Often, the products from the blue screen practically beg to be laughed at. And the creators of the show do it with genuine enthusiasm, in a characteristic animated style. Celebrities, programs, and entire genres are targeted, right down to the opening credits and commercials. Welcome to the world of "honest" news, "intellectual" reality shows, and "kind" programs.

Expand