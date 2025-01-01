Lucentio/Viola
Stay! Didst I hear, "I come to wive it wealthily in Padua?"
Petruchio/Addison
Pray sir, yea sir, I dare say I did say.
Lucentio/Viola
Yea sir, you do say you did say?
Petruchio/Addison
Yea, I say, but why do you bray? Do not gainsay what I say that we may make headway. I foray this way that I may be home ere midday.
Lucentio/Viola
Hooray for this day and the words that you say and forgive my display, but I have something to say.
Petruchio/Addison
Then without further delay, I say, fire away!