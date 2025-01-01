Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Moonlighting Quotes

Moonlighting quotes

Security Officer I'm sorry, but you're not on the guest list.
David Addison That's because we're not guests. We're looking for a man with a mole on his nose.
Security Officer A mole on his nose?
Maddie Hayes A mole on his nose.
Security Officer [to Maddie] What kind of clothes?
Maddie Hayes [to David] What kind of clothes?
David Addison What kind of clothes do you suppose?
Security Officer What kind of clothes do I suppose would be worn by a man with a mole on his nose? Who knows?
David Addison Did I happen to mention, did I bother to disclose, that this man that we're seeking with the mole on his nose? I'm not sure of his clothes or anything else, except he's Chinese, a big clue by itself.
Maddie Hayes How do you do that?
David Addison Gotta read a lot of Dr. Seuss.
Security Officer I'm sorry to say, I'm sad to report, I haven't seen anyone at all of that sort. Not a man who's Chinese with a mole on his nose with some kind of clothes that you can't suppose. So get away from this door and get out of this place, or I'll have to hurt you - put my foot in your face.
David I remember when they told Sylvia Plath, "Hey, Syl, cheer up!" I remember when they told e. e. cummings, "e, baby; use caps!" But did ol' e listen? No. Little n. Little o.
Clara DiPesto [Agnes and Clara DiPesto are being chased by smugglers] Where's Dave and Maddie?
Agnes DiPesto They're not in this episode.
Maddie Hayes You are eye crust!
David Addison The better to see you with, my dear.
Maddie Hayes You are navel lint!
David Addison Expensive navel lint.
Maddie Hayes You are...
David Addison Don't go much lower, they'll take us off the air.
Man You can't just burst in here like that.
David Addison Oh yeah? Tell that to the writers.
Maddie Hayes Wipe that stupid grin off your face.
David Addison This is the smartest grin I know.
David Addison Do bears bear? Do bees be?
Maddie Hayes David, I just don't think...
David Addison [interrupting] That's okay, you look good.
Maddie Hayes Well, let me remind you Mr. Addison, that one case does not a detective make.
David Addison Well, let me remind you Ms. Hayes, that I HATE IT WHEN YOU TALK BACKWARDS.
Orson Welles So gather the kids, the dog, Grandma... and lock them in another room. And sit back and enjoy this very special episode of Moonlighting.
Maddie Hayes Since when did my personal life outside the office become fair game for your amusement inside the office?
David Addison If I remember correctly, since you started working here.
David Get serious? Maddie, I just touched your rear end, if I get any more serious they're gonna move us to cable!
David And then last night, an idea hit me!
Maddie Left a bruise, I hope.
David Who is the one person out there, who is spreading happiness and joy out there in the world?
Maddie Steven Spielberg?
David SANTY CLAUS!
Maddie Hayes I had no idea.
David Addison That's okay. I got lots of 'em. I'll loan you one.
Maddie Hayes David, may I please have some ANSWERS?
David Addison Delaware, all of the above, 90 degrees.
[Reading a ransom note]
Maddie Hayes "Exactly"'s all in capital letters. What do you think that means?
David Addison I think it means exactly what it says.
Maddie Hayes Good husband, are we married merrily?
David Addison Yea, verily, we are married merrily... though at first warily, and unfortunately quite sterilely.
[Maddie grabs David by the throat]
Maddie Hayes Addison! You better figure out a way to get me off this train!
David Addison Whoa! Lady, I will gladly get you off this train. I will throw you off this train, if necessary, but kindly refrain from any physical act that is not of an erotic nature.
Maddie Hayes I didn't even know you had a brother.
David Addison Never thought of him as a brother - just mom and dad's science project.
David Addison Could've fooled me.
Maddie Hayes A gnat with a lobotomy could fool you.
David Addison What about this banquet? I don't want to go.
Maddie Hayes We're going. It's very important.
David Addison Important for what? Okay, it will give us a chance to fight in public, but what else?
Maddie Hayes I wouldn't want you losing any more sleep over me.
David Addison Believe me, if and when I ever find myself over you, the last thing I'll be thinking about is sleeping.
Maddie Hayes I got an idea!
David Addison Excuse me?
Maddie Hayes An idea. You know, an original thought. You've heard of them. Anyway, I was just lying in my bed last night, just lying there, feeling terrible about telling that poor man that he couldn't write Mrs. Woodley anymore, when suddenly, BA-BING! I get this idea...
David Addison Ba-what?
Maddie Hayes Huh?
David Addison Ba-what? I thought I just heard you say ba-bing.
Maddie Hayes Ba-bing? So what if I did say ba-bing? So what? Anyway, David, I suddenly realized - why are you looking at me like that?
David Addison Huh?
Maddie Hayes Why are you looking at me like that?
David Addison You're doing me.
Maddie Hayes I'm WHAT?
David Addison You're doing me, Maddie. You come in here, you slam the door, you say ba-bing, you sit on the corner of that desk - I know what I'm talking about, Maddie Hayes. This is not just some idea I plucked out of my head willy-nilly - now I'm doing you!
Maddie Hayes David! Are you all right?
David Addison Trust me Maddie, we are doing this backwards. Let's just go to your office and start all over.
Agnes DiPesto Mr. Addison. Here's your ticket.
David Addison Thanks again, Agnes.
Agnes DiPesto I guess this means you're going away.
David Addison Agnes, in all my born days I have never met a person who could put two and two together faster than you.
Agnes DiPesto Math was always my strongest subject.
David Six bullets... SIX BULLETS!
[Turns around corner to confront the gun wielding man, who fires at him]
David That guy carries extra bullets. I hate that
David Addison This place was great before Miss Hayes came along. Fun times, no rules, no deadlines.
Agnes DiPesto No cases.
David Addison I know who he is, he paints naked girls.
Maddie Hayes Nudes.
David Addison Nudes, right. Nakeds have staples in them.
Maddie Hayes Brian Baker called me names. Preston Holt lied to me. Omar Gaus mocked me. I don't think I like men anymore.
David Addison We still like you.
Maddie Hayes You're an animal!
David Addison Exactly.
Maddie Hayes And what does that mean?
David Addison The male of the species engages in sexual congress no less than forty-six thousand, five hundred and three times from the time he is thirteen until the time he runs out of ammo.
Maddie Hayes You know that and you can't remember our zip code?
Agnes DiPesto I had no idea!
David Addison We've known that for a while.
David Addison Do math majors multiply? Do eggs get laid?
David Addison Boy, are you a tough customer. I bet you didn't even clap your hands to save Tinkerbell.
[picking Maddie up at Police station]
David Addison Why is my client being held at this hour, and why isn't it by me?
Maddie That's your trouble, David - you think hot sex cures everything.
David Well, it is an effective treatment for localized high blood pressure in males.
Maddie Just when I think you've gone as low as you can go, you find a basement door!
Maddie If people are meant to be together, they'll find each other, no matter where, no matter what, right? Isn't that right?
David Fire at Will! Or Al, or Harry! Or whoever the hell else you can hit!
Maddie Hayes That man belongs in a pound.
Agnes DiPesto Pound of what?
David [Maddie is displeased that David has been leading the staff in a limbo contest while she has been out of the office] Hiya boss! Back from the dentist so soon?
Maddie Hayes Unhand me!
David Addison I'll try, but I don't think they'll come off!
Maddie Hayes David! Can I have a minute of your time, please?
David Addison Take two, they're small.
David Do ducks duck?
David Do flies fly?
David Addison [to pregnant Maddie] Louder. You're shouting for two now.
Petruchio/Addison You see through me, Kate. No tuner I. But I wish it were within my talents to play piano for you.
Kate/Maddie 'Tis a sad thing indeed. You're the only man I know who suffereth from pianist envy.
Baptista It is plain the whole town knoweth of the deal 'twixt me and Petruchio. And if the whole town knoweth, then 'tis possible that Kate knoweth. And if Kate knoweth and knoweth that the whole town knoweth and knoweth that we knoweth that she knoweth - knowest what that means?
Herbert Viola No-eth.
Lucentio/Viola Stay! Didst I hear, "I come to wive it wealthily in Padua?"
Petruchio/Addison Pray sir, yea sir, I dare say I did say.
Lucentio/Viola Yea sir, you do say you did say?
Petruchio/Addison Yea, I say, but why do you bray? Do not gainsay what I say that we may make headway. I foray this way that I may be home ere midday.
Lucentio/Viola Hooray for this day and the words that you say and forgive my display, but I have something to say.
Petruchio/Addison Then without further delay, I say, fire away!
Mortician This is him, Edward O'Leary. Recognize him?
Maddie Hayes I don't know, we never knew him.
Mortician Then what did you want to look at the body for?
Maddie Hayes What did we want to look at the body for?
David Addison We're private detectives. It's what we do.
Mortician You wanna look at any others while you're here?
Maddie Hayes No thanks. Our limit is one stiff per day.
David Does Spock beam up?
Maddie Hayes [singing] I told you I love ya, now get out.
Paul McCain What committee decided to put the kibosh on love and replace it with "relationships"? A relationship is when two people see a lot of each other while they wait for something better to come along. And then one day you wake up, realize you had a crack at some really great people, but were too busy worrying about what you might be missing, to notice.
Maddie Hayes [chasing David, who's on top of a hot air balloon] I'm coming!
David Addison Good for you!
Maddie You have the morals of rabbit, the character of a slug, and the brain of a platypus.
David Addison [scaring Maddie] Hey lady, want to lick my mail!
David Addison You look awful.
Maddie Hayes Yeh, well, you smell awful.
