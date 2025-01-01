Security Officer I'm sorry, but you're not on the guest list.

David Addison That's because we're not guests. We're looking for a man with a mole on his nose.

Security Officer A mole on his nose?

Maddie Hayes A mole on his nose.

Security Officer [to Maddie] What kind of clothes?

Maddie Hayes [to David] What kind of clothes?

David Addison What kind of clothes do you suppose?

Security Officer What kind of clothes do I suppose would be worn by a man with a mole on his nose? Who knows?

David Addison Did I happen to mention, did I bother to disclose, that this man that we're seeking with the mole on his nose? I'm not sure of his clothes or anything else, except he's Chinese, a big clue by itself.

Maddie Hayes How do you do that?

David Addison Gotta read a lot of Dr. Seuss.