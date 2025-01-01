Menu
Moonlighting All seasons
Moonlighting
16+
Production year
1985
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Moonlighting"
Season 1
7 episodes
3 March 1985 - 2 April 1985
Season 2
18 episodes
24 September 1985 - 13 May 1986
Season 3
15 episodes
23 September 1986 - 5 May 1987
Season 4
14 episodes
29 September 1987 - 22 March 1988
Season 5
13 episodes
6 December 1988 - 14 May 1989
