Moonlighting poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Moonlighting Seasons

Moonlighting All seasons

Moonlighting 16+
Production year 1985
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC

Series rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
All seasons of "Moonlighting"
Moonlighting - Season 1 Season 1
7 episodes 3 March 1985 - 2 April 1985
 
Moonlighting - Season 2 Season 2
18 episodes 24 September 1985 - 13 May 1986
 
Moonlighting - Season 3 Season 3
15 episodes 23 September 1986 - 5 May 1987
 
Moonlighting - Season 4 Season 4
14 episodes 29 September 1987 - 22 March 1988
 
Moonlighting - Season 5 Season 5
13 episodes 6 December 1988 - 14 May 1989
 
