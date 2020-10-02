Menu
Monsterland poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Monsterland

Monsterland (2020 - 2020)

Monsterland 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

Monsters live among us. But they are not always creatures from other planets or neighboring dimensions. Sometimes they turn out to be humans themselves. Stories of broken families and shattered lives intertwine with tales of otherworldly beings. This raises questions. Who is the real monster among them? The person responsible for chemicals being dumped into the ocean? Or the mermaid whose body was washed ashore in a toxic sea? The fallen angel? Or the people who sell his blood, passing it off as drugs?
Cast
Jonathan Tucker
Jonathan Tucker
Bill Camp
Bill Camp
Adria Arjona
Adria Arjona
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever
Nicole Beharie
Nicole Beharie
Charlotte Cabell
Seasons
Monsterland - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
