Monsters live among us. But they are not always creatures from other planets or neighboring dimensions. Sometimes they turn out to be humans themselves. Stories of broken families and shattered lives intertwine with tales of otherworldly beings. This raises questions. Who is the real monster among them? The person responsible for chemicals being dumped into the ocean? Or the mermaid whose body was washed ashore in a toxic sea? The fallen angel? Or the people who sell his blood, passing it off as drugs?

Expand