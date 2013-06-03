Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mistresses poster
Mistresses poster
Mistresses poster
Mistresses poster
Ratings
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mistresses

Mistresses (2013 - 2016)

Mistresses 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 52 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Mistresses" is an American melodramatic TV series on the ABC channel, a remake of a successful British show. The plot revolves around four friends who support each other in everything. They are all completely different, and each has their own captivating story about finding themselves and true love. Their lives are filled with unsuccessful relationships with men and women, work problems, infidelity, secrets, and intrigue. Gathering together in their cozy group, they help each other survive the most difficult periods and find the right way out of complicated situations.
Cast Characters
Creator
K.J. Steinberg
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Tabrett Bethell
Tabrett Bethell Kate Davis
Jennifer Esposito
Jennifer Esposito Calista Raines
Rochelle Aytes
Rochelle Aytes April Malloy
Rob Mayes
Rob Mayes Marc Nickleby
Jes Macallan
Jes Macallan Josslyn Carver
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Mistresses - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 13 episodes
 
Mistresses - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 13 episodes
 
Mistresses - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 13 episodes
 
Mistresses - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more