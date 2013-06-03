"Mistresses" is an American melodramatic TV series on the ABC channel, a remake of a successful British show. The plot revolves around four friends who support each other in everything. They are all completely different, and each has their own captivating story about finding themselves and true love. Their lives are filled with unsuccessful relationships with men and women, work problems, infidelity, secrets, and intrigue. Gathering together in their cozy group, they help each other survive the most difficult periods and find the right way out of complicated situations.

