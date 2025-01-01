Menu
Misfits quotes
Nathan Young
There's only one thing young ladies should be inserting in themselves... and that's knowledge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Young
We're a bunch of young offenders and not one of us knows how to steal a car? That is pathetic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Young
It's just so hard when you're so cute and I'm so horny and there's only a few thin layers of cotton separating our genitals
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Young
Come on Barry, you're good at this sort of stuff. Think of something.
Simon Bellamy
Who's Barry?
Nathan Young
...You are.
Kelly Bailey
His name is Simon.
Nathan Young
Is it? I thought it was Barry. Sorry mate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Young
Didn't you say you wanted to piss on her tits? Best you keep that kinda thing between you and your internet service provider.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun
I know women. I know what they're like.
Nathan Young
Is that because you used to be one?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Simon Bellamy
Do you want to go for a drink?
Nathan Young
Are you asking me out on a date?
Simon Bellamy
No, I meant all of us.
Nathan Young
Did you? I am not your whore!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Young
*Repeated*Twat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Young
Ok, ok let's just say you're right. If they actually knew anything, they wouldn't be dicking around sticking notes on lockers. They would have gone to the police, and we'd all be banged up in prison getting GANG RAPED in the showers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
