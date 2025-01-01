Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Misfits Quotes

Misfits quotes

Nathan Young There's only one thing young ladies should be inserting in themselves... and that's knowledge.
Nathan Young We're a bunch of young offenders and not one of us knows how to steal a car? That is pathetic.
Nathan Young It's just so hard when you're so cute and I'm so horny and there's only a few thin layers of cotton separating our genitals
Nathan Young Come on Barry, you're good at this sort of stuff. Think of something.
Simon Bellamy Who's Barry?
Nathan Young ...You are.
Kelly Bailey His name is Simon.
Nathan Young Is it? I thought it was Barry. Sorry mate.
Nathan Young Didn't you say you wanted to piss on her tits? Best you keep that kinda thing between you and your internet service provider.
Shaun I know women. I know what they're like.
Nathan Young Is that because you used to be one?
Simon Bellamy Do you want to go for a drink?
Nathan Young Are you asking me out on a date?
Simon Bellamy No, I meant all of us.
Nathan Young Did you? I am not your whore!
Nathan Young *Repeated*Twat!
Nathan Young Ok, ok let's just say you're right. If they actually knew anything, they wouldn't be dicking around sticking notes on lockers. They would have gone to the police, and we'd all be banged up in prison getting GANG RAPED in the showers!
