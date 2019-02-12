"Miracle Workers" is an anthology series based on the writings of Simon Rich. Each season offers a completely new plot and setting. The first season takes place in the heavenly office, where angels watch over Earth. The second season is set in the Middle Ages, telling the story of ordinary townspeople. The events of the third season unfold in the Wild West and follow Reverend Brown's attempt to save his parishioners from starvation by moving to Oregon. The only common thread between all the seasons is the main cast and a hilariously comedic take on familiar situations.

