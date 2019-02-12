Menu
Russian
6.4 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Miracle Workers

Miracle Workers (2019 - 2023)

Miracle Workers 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 18 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Miracle Workers" is an anthology series based on the writings of Simon Rich. Each season offers a completely new plot and setting. The first season takes place in the heavenly office, where angels watch over Earth. The second season is set in the Middle Ages, telling the story of ordinary townspeople. The events of the third season unfold in the Wild West and follow Reverend Brown's attempt to save his parishioners from starvation by moving to Oregon. The only common thread between all the seasons is the main cast and a hilariously comedic take on familiar situations.
Miracle Workers  second trailer четвертого сезона
Creator
Simon Rich
Simon Rich
Lolly Adefope
Lolly Adefope Maggie
Sasha Compère
Sasha Compère Laura Greene
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi Edward Shitshoveler
Karan Soni
Karan Soni Lord Vexler
Jon Bass
Jon Bass Mikey Shitshoveler
6.4
7.1 IMDb
