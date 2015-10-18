Rodion Meglin is an investigator, one of the best in his field. He is introverted, dislikes being around people, and works most effectively alone. Under his supervision, Yevgenia Steklova begins an internship, but she has hidden motives: she is trying to uncover the details of her mother's death. At first, Meglin is not pleased with having an inexperienced partner constantly by his side, peering over his shoulder. After a few cases, they eventually manage to work well together, which does not sit well with the girl's father.

