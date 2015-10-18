Menu
Russian
The Method poster
Ratings
8.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Method

The Method (2015 - …)

Metod 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 27 hours 44 minutes

TV series description

Rodion Meglin is an investigator, one of the best in his field. He is introverted, dislikes being around people, and works most effectively alone. Under his supervision, Yevgenia Steklova begins an internship, but she has hidden motives: she is trying to uncover the details of her mother's death. At first, Meglin is not pleased with having an inexperienced partner constantly by his side, peering over his shoulder. After a few cases, they eventually manage to work well together, which does not sit well with the girl's father.
Cast
Alexander Petrov
Vitaly Kishchenko
Aleksey Serebryakov
Timofey Tribuntsev
Sergey Sosnovsky
Igor Savochkin
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
The Method - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 16 episodes
 
The Method - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 16 episodes
 
The Method - Season 3 Season 3
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
