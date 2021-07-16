"McCartney 3, 2, 1" is a new documentary series created by the streaming service Hulu. The show is based on the story of the creation of one of the most popular bands of our time. In addition, "McCartney" will touch upon Sir Paul's solo career, which developed after the breakup of the musical collective. The development of the series involved McCartney himself, as well as the legendary producer Rick Rubin. In addition to the Beatles' music, the creators will discuss the personal lives of the artists and the peculiarities of the show business in the seventies. McCartney will also personally share the stories behind the creation of the band's greatest hits.

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