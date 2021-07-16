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McCartney 3,2,1 poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows McCartney 3,2,1

McCartney 3,2,1 (2021 - 2021)

McCartney 3,2,1 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"McCartney 3, 2, 1" is a new documentary series created by the streaming service Hulu. The show is based on the story of the creation of one of the most popular bands of our time. In addition, "McCartney" will touch upon Sir Paul's solo career, which developed after the breakup of the musical collective. The development of the series involved McCartney himself, as well as the legendary producer Rick Rubin. In addition to the Beatles' music, the creators will discuss the personal lives of the artists and the peculiarities of the show business in the seventies. McCartney will also personally share the stories behind the creation of the band's greatest hits.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney Paul McCartney
Rick Rubin
Rick Rubin Rick Rubin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
Rate 12 votes
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Music genre  In the History genre  In the genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
McCartney 3,2,1 - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
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