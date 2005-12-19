"Master and Margarita" is a multi-part fantasy drama based on the eponymous literary source. The story takes place in the 1930s. The Devil himself, disguised as an ordinary man named Woland, arrives in the Soviet capital. He is curious to see how the consciousness of people who have abandoned any religious beliefs has changed. During his search, Woland encounters the poet Homeless and the prominent official Berlioz. Among other encounters, he also meets the enigmatic Master and his beloved Margarita. This couple manages to leave a lasting impression on the guest's soul.

