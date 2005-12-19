Menu
Master i Margarita poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Master i Margarita

Master i Margarita (2005 - 2005)

Мастер и Маргарита 18+
Production year 2005
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 53 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 8 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Master and Margarita" is a multi-part fantasy drama based on the eponymous literary source. The story takes place in the 1930s. The Devil himself, disguised as an ordinary man named Woland, arrives in the Soviet capital. He is curious to see how the consciousness of people who have abandoned any religious beliefs has changed. During his search, Woland encounters the poet Homeless and the prominent official Berlioz. Among other encounters, he also meets the enigmatic Master and his beloved Margarita. This couple manages to leave a lasting impression on the guest's soul.
Мастер и Маргарита - trailer первого сезона
Master i Margarita  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Anna Kovalchuk
Anna Kovalchuk
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Kirill Lavrov
Kirill Lavrov
Oleg Basilashvili
Oleg Basilashvili
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Master i Margarita - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 10 episodes
 
