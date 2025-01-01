Menu
Luke Cage Quotes

Luke Cage quotes

Luke Cage Sweet Christmas.
Luke Cage [after being shot at] I'm about sick of always having to buy new clothes.
Cornell 'Cottonmouth' Stokes You know why everyone wants to be the king? Cause of the crown.
Willis 'Diamondback' Stryker You speak to me as if you're not in the presence of death.
John 'Bushmaster' McIver Them call me Bushmaster.
John 'Bushmaster' McIver Stokes. Mariah *Stokes*.
