Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Luke Cage
Quotes
Luke Cage quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Luke Cage
Sweet Christmas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Cage
[after being shot at] I'm about sick of always having to buy new clothes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cornell 'Cottonmouth' Stokes
You know why everyone wants to be the king? Cause of the crown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Willis 'Diamondback' Stryker
You speak to me as if you're not in the presence of death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John 'Bushmaster' McIver
Them call me Bushmaster.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John 'Bushmaster' McIver
Stokes. Mariah *Stokes*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mike Colter
Mahershala Ali
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree