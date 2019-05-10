Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 2013 - 2020 episode 9 season 6
Missing Pieces
Season 6 / Episode 110 May 2019
Window of Opportunity
Season 6 / Episode 217 May 2019
Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson
Season 6 / Episode 324 May 2019
Code Yellow
Season 6 / Episode 431 May 2019
The Other Thing
Season 6 / Episode 514 June 2019
Inescapable
Season 6 / Episode 621 June 2019
Toldja
Season 6 / Episode 728 June 2019
Collision Course (Part I)
Season 6 / Episode 85 July 2019
Collision Course (Part II)
Season 6 / Episode 912 July 2019
Leap
Season 6 / Episode 1019 July 2019
From the Ashes
Season 6 / Episode 1126 July 2019
The Sign
Season 6 / Episode 122 August 2019
New Life
Season 6 / Episode 132 August 2019
В 6 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Агенты «Щ.И.Т.» за шесть минут до столкновения Сардж перемещается на Зефир и при содействии Пэкса и Джако совершает налет на контроль, призывая повернуть самолет. Дику не удается обезопасить взрывчатое вещество.
