Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 12+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC

8.1
7.5 IMDb
All seasons of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 24 September 2013 - 13 May 2014
 
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 23 September 2014 - 12 May 2015
 
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 29 September 2015 - 17 May 2016
 
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 20 September 2016 - 16 May 2017
 
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 5 Season 5
22 episodes 1 December 2017 - 18 May 2018
 
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 6 Season 6
13 episodes 10 May 2019 - 2 August 2019
 
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 7 Season 7
13 episodes 27 May 2020 - 12 August 2020
 
