Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. All seasons
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
12+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Season 1
22 episodes
24 September 2013 - 13 May 2014
Season 2
22 episodes
23 September 2014 - 12 May 2015
Season 3
22 episodes
29 September 2015 - 17 May 2016
Season 4
22 episodes
20 September 2016 - 16 May 2017
Season 5
22 episodes
1 December 2017 - 18 May 2018
Season 6
13 episodes
10 May 2019 - 2 August 2019
Season 7
13 episodes
27 May 2020 - 12 August 2020
