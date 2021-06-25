"Manhãs de Setembro" is a Brazilian drama produced by Amazon. The story revolves around Cassandra, an independent transgender woman. In order to make a living, she takes a job as a courier. In the evenings, Cassandra performs in a drag show, hoping to one day become a famous singer. Recently, she acquired her own small but cozy apartment, marking the first time she has had her own place. Additionally, Cassandra has a boyfriend named Ivaldo, who seems to genuinely love her. Cassandra's peaceful life is suddenly turned upside down when she meets her own son.

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