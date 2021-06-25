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September Mornings poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows September Mornings

September Mornings (2021 - 2021)

Manhãs de Setembro 18+
Production year 2021
Country Brazil
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 5 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Manhãs de Setembro" is a Brazilian drama produced by Amazon. The story revolves around Cassandra, an independent transgender woman. In order to make a living, she takes a job as a courier. In the evenings, Cassandra performs in a drag show, hoping to one day become a famous singer. Recently, she acquired her own small but cozy apartment, marking the first time she has had her own place. Additionally, Cassandra has a boyfriend named Ivaldo, who seems to genuinely love her. Cassandra's peaceful life is suddenly turned upside down when she meets her own son.
September Mornings - Trailer
September Mornings  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Liniker
Thomas Aquino
Thomas Aquino
Karine Teles
Karine Teles
Gustavo Coelho
Clodd Dias
Gero Camilo
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In series of Brazil  In series of 2021 
Seasons
September Mornings - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 5 episodes
 
Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
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