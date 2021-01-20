"Madre solo hay dos" is a Mexican TV show that falls under the genre of tragicomedy. The story revolves around two women who find themselves in an interesting situation. Both are expecting their first child and give birth at the same time. Due to a mix-up at the maternity ward, the newborns are accidentally switched. Fortunately, the women quickly realize that their babies have been swapped. However, they have already formed a strong bond with the infants who are not biologically theirs. Without hesitation, the heroines decide to create an unconventional family and raise the children together.

