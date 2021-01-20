Menu
Daughter from Another Mother (2021 - 2022)

Madre solo hay dos 18+
Production year 2021
Country Spain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 39 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 17 hours 33 minutes

TV series description

"Madre solo hay dos" is a Mexican TV show that falls under the genre of tragicomedy. The story revolves around two women who find themselves in an interesting situation. Both are expecting their first child and give birth at the same time. Due to a mix-up at the maternity ward, the newborns are accidentally switched. Fortunately, the women quickly realize that their babies have been swapped. However, they have already formed a strong bond with the infants who are not biologically theirs. Without hesitation, the heroines decide to create an unconventional family and raise the children together.
Cast
Ana Guevara
Rocío Leal
Vicky Araico
Andrew Leland Rogers
Martín Altomaro
Dalexa
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Children Best Series About Children

Seasons
Daughter from Another Mother - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 9 episodes
 
Daughter from Another Mother - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Daughter from Another Mother - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
