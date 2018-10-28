Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luchshe vseh poster
Luchshe vseh poster
Ratings
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Luchshe vseh

Luchshe vseh (2018 - 2018)

Лучше всех 18+
Production year 2018
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 49 minutes
TV channel Україна
Runtime 3 hours 16 minutes

TV series description

Masha Lavrova is a serious and demanding girl with strong principles who dreams of a musical career. One day, she and her mother are involved in a car accident. Her dreams of becoming a pianist are shattered due to serious injuries. Her mother dies, and her young man leaves her, inflicting a deep emotional wound. Masha has to reevaluate her outlook on life and go through numerous trials, including envy from colleagues, betrayal, and a sea of tears. Will the main character be able to break the chain of misfortunes or will she give up? Find out in the mini-series "Better Than Everyone."
Cast
Cast
Yakov Kucherevskiy
Yakov Kucherevskiy
Dmitriy Sova
Polina Nosykhina
Polina Nosykhina
Olga Morozova
Oleksii Nahrudnyi
Oleksii Nahrudnyi
Aleksandra Epshteyn
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Luchshe vseh - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more