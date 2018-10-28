Masha Lavrova is a serious and demanding girl with strong principles who dreams of a musical career. One day, she and her mother are involved in a car accident. Her dreams of becoming a pianist are shattered due to serious injuries. Her mother dies, and her young man leaves her, inflicting a deep emotional wound. Masha has to reevaluate her outlook on life and go through numerous trials, including envy from colleagues, betrayal, and a sea of tears. Will the main character be able to break the chain of misfortunes or will she give up? Find out in the mini-series "Better Than Everyone."

