Kinoafisha TV Shows Losing Alice

Losing Alice (2020 - …)

Losing Alice 18+
Production year 2020
Country Israel
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Losing Alice" is an Israeli drama series that tells the story of a 47-year-old woman named Alice. The main character experiences a serious creative and family crisis after the birth of her daughter. However, her life takes a sharp turn when Alice meets a young and passionate writer named Sophie. The encounter with Sophie completely changes her attitude towards herself, her work, and the world around her. Additionally, the young woman awakens in the main character previously unexplored feelings: true love, passion, and deep inner sensuality.
Cast
Cast
Ayelet Zurer
Ayelet Zurer
Iris Bahr
Iris Bahr
Yossi Marshek
Shai Avivi
Lihi Kornowski
Lihi Kornowski
Gal Toren
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Losing Alice - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
