"Losing Alice" is an Israeli drama series that tells the story of a 47-year-old woman named Alice. The main character experiences a serious creative and family crisis after the birth of her daughter. However, her life takes a sharp turn when Alice meets a young and passionate writer named Sophie. The encounter with Sophie completely changes her attitude towards herself, her work, and the world around her. Additionally, the young woman awakens in the main character previously unexplored feelings: true love, passion, and deep inner sensuality.

