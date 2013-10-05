Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Log Horizon All seasons
Log Horizon
Production year
2013
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
NHK
Series rating
7.8
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
All seasons of "Log Horizon"
Season 1
25 episodes
5 October 2013 - 22 March 2014
Season 2
25 episodes
4 October 2014 - 28 March 2015
Season 3
12 episodes
13 January 2021 - 31 March 2021
