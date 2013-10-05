Thirty thousand gamers from Japan find themselves trapped in the clutches of a fantastical computer game that they were once obsessed with. What was once a magical world of swords and sorcery has suddenly become their reality. This new reality proves to be merciless towards the players. Shiroe puts forth every effort to survive in these bloodthirsty circumstances, with the support of his close friend Naotsugu and the beautiful assassin Akatsuki. Along their journey, the heroes encounter numerous dangers.

