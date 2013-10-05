Menu
Log Horizon poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Log Horizon

Log Horizon (2013 - …)

Log Horizon 18+
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel NHK
Runtime 25 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

Thirty thousand gamers from Japan find themselves trapped in the clutches of a fantastical computer game that they were once obsessed with. What was once a magical world of swords and sorcery has suddenly become their reality. This new reality proves to be merciless towards the players. Shiroe puts forth every effort to survive in these bloodthirsty circumstances, with the support of his close friend Naotsugu and the beautiful assassin Akatsuki. Along their journey, the heroes encounter numerous dangers.
Cast Characters
Takahiro Sakurai
Takahiro Sakurai Krusty
Ryōta Ōsaka Shouryuu
Emiri Katō Akatsuki
Tetsuya Kakihara Rundelhaus
Tomoaki Maeno Naotsugu
Daiki Yamashita
Daiki Yamashita Touya
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Log Horizon - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 25 episodes
 
Log Horizon - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 25 episodes
 
Log Horizon - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
