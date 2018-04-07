Menu
Russian
Unwanted (2018 - 2018)

Лишний 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

The Russian dramatic mini-series "The Extra" is a detective thriller. It premiered in April 2018, directed by Ruslan Ibragimov. The plot of the series revolves around the seemingly perfect and prosperous Tarmarov family. They own a successful pharmaceutical company that has long been a leader in the production of medicinal drugs. However, after the death of the family patriarch, the seemingly united and affluent family reveals its true face. The series intrigues and draws viewers into a complex and tangled web of events. The resolution remains unclear until the very end of the film.
Cast Characters
Vladimir Sterzhakov
Vladimir Sterzhakov полковник Тимощук, следователь УБ
Aleksandr Makogon
Aleksandr Makogon Филипп, муж Анны, отец Даны
Vladimir Kolganov Борис Георгиевич Тарманов, брат Виктора и Анны
Polina Guhman
Polina Guhman Дана, дочь Анны и Филиппа, сестра Макса
Elena Martynenko Анна Георгиевна Тарманова, мать Макса и Даны
Kirill Baloban Максим Андреевич Тарманов, сын Анны
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
4 IMDb
Seasons
Unwanted - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 4 episodes
 
Stills
