The Russian dramatic mini-series "The Extra" is a detective thriller. It premiered in April 2018, directed by Ruslan Ibragimov. The plot of the series revolves around the seemingly perfect and prosperous Tarmarov family. They own a successful pharmaceutical company that has long been a leader in the production of medicinal drugs. However, after the death of the family patriarch, the seemingly united and affluent family reveals its true face. The series intrigues and draws viewers into a complex and tangled web of events. The resolution remains unclear until the very end of the film.

