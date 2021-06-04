"Lisey's Story" is a dramatic mini-series produced by Apple TV+, based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King. The writer himself also served as the project's screenwriter. The story revolves around Lisey Landon, the widow of the renowned writer Scott Landon. Two years ago, he was shot by an enemy, and Lisey has been unable to move on from this event. Scott left behind numerous manuscripts, including some that were unpublished. Jim Dooley, who is obsessed with Scott's work, begins to stalk Lisey, but even he is not as terrifying as Scott's past, which continues to haunt his widow.

