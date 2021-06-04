Menu
Russian
Lisey's Story poster
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Lisey's Story (2021 - …)

Lisey's Story 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA/Chile
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Lisey's Story" is a dramatic mini-series produced by Apple TV+, based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King. The writer himself also served as the project's screenwriter. The story revolves around Lisey Landon, the widow of the renowned writer Scott Landon. Two years ago, he was shot by an enemy, and Lisey has been unable to move on from this event. Scott left behind numerous manuscripts, including some that were unpublished. Jim Dooley, who is obsessed with Scott's work, begins to stalk Lisey, but even he is not as terrifying as Scott's past, which continues to haunt his widow.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Sung Kang
Sung Kang
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan
Joan Allen
Joan Allen
TV Series Based on Stephen King's Works

Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
