Lipstick Jungle 16+
Production year 2008
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC

Series rating

8.4
6.6 IMDb
All seasons of "Lipstick Jungle"
Lipstick Jungle - Season 1 Season 1
7 episodes 7 February 2008 - 20 March 2008
 
Lipstick Jungle - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 24 September 2008 - 9 January 2009
 
