Seasons
Lipstick Jungle All seasons
Lipstick Jungle
16+
Production year
2008
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
NBC
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Lipstick Jungle"
Season 1
7 episodes
7 February 2008 - 20 March 2008
Season 2
13 episodes
24 September 2008 - 9 January 2009
