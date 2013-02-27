Menu
Lightfields (2013 - 2013)

Lightfields 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Lightfields" is a British detective-mystery drama about the inhabitants of Lightfields Farm in Suffolk County. Seventeen-year-old girl Lucy dies under mysterious circumstances. All the household members and friends cannot forgive themselves for her death, but they can no longer do anything about it. They feel that Lucy's ghost is not ready to leave their home and will haunt them until the end of their lives. However, gradually the legend is forgotten... until 70 years later, when a person connected to the girl's death returns to the farm.
Jill Halfpenny
Jill Halfpenny Martha Felwood
Kris Marshall
Kris Marshall Paul Willard
Karla Crome
Karla Crome Clare Mullen
Sam Hazeldine
Sam Hazeldine Albert Felwood
Dakota Blue Richards
Dakota Blue Richards Eve
Lucy Cohu
Lucy Cohu Vivien Mullen
7 IMDb
Seasons
Lightfields - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 5 episodes
 
