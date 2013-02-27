"Lightfields" is a British detective-mystery drama about the inhabitants of Lightfields Farm in Suffolk County. Seventeen-year-old girl Lucy dies under mysterious circumstances. All the household members and friends cannot forgive themselves for her death, but they can no longer do anything about it. They feel that Lucy's ghost is not ready to leave their home and will haunt them until the end of their lives. However, gradually the legend is forgotten... until 70 years later, when a person connected to the girl's death returns to the farm.

