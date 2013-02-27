Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lightfields
Seasons
Lightfields All seasons
Lightfields
12+
Production year
2013
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
ITV
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Lightfields"
Season 1
5 episodes
27 February 2013 - 27 March 2013
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree