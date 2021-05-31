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Kinoafisha TV Shows Le.gen.da

Le.gen.da (2021 - …)

Ле.ген.да 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Le.Gen.Da" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports comedy. The main character is a mega-successful fighter known throughout the country by the nickname Legend. However, he is caught using banned substances right before signing a crucial contract. Due to his own narcissism and complete lack of empathy, the guy doesn't immediately notice how his closest people turn away from him. As a result, Legend becomes an ordinary person, and his career rapidly crumbles. Nevertheless, the main character doesn't lose hope - he is ready to continue moving forward and fight for his ultimate dream.
Cast
Cast
Vitaliy Khaev
Vitaliy Khaev
Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn
Alexander Panin
Yuliya Topolnitskaya
Yuliya Topolnitskaya
Anastasiya Ukolova
Anastasiya Ukolova
Stepan Devonin
Stepan Devonin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.2
Rate 16 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  519 In the Action genre  298 In series of Russia  422 In series of 2021  98
Seasons
Le.gen.da - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
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