"Le.Gen.Da" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports comedy. The main character is a mega-successful fighter known throughout the country by the nickname Legend. However, he is caught using banned substances right before signing a crucial contract. Due to his own narcissism and complete lack of empathy, the guy doesn't immediately notice how his closest people turn away from him. As a result, Legend becomes an ordinary person, and his career rapidly crumbles. Nevertheless, the main character doesn't lose hope - he is ready to continue moving forward and fight for his ultimate dream.

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