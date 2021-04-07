Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kung Fu poster
Kung Fu poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kung Fu

Kung Fu (2021 - 2023)

Kung Fu 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 39 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kung Fu" is a new adventure show that tells the story of a twenty-five-year-old student named Nikki Chen. For many years, she has been suffering from a profound existential crisis and cannot find her path in life. Eventually, the main heroine drops out of college, where she has been studying for the past few years, and sets off to a secluded monastery located outside the United States. It is there that Nikki manages to find answers to many different questions. Acquiring rare knowledge of martial arts and undergoing numerous trainings, the girl returns to her hometown and is horrified by the level of crime. Nikki decides to take matters into her own hands and "cleanse" the place of criminal activity.
Кунг-фу - trailer второго сезона
Kung Fu  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Cast
Tzi Ma
Tzi Ma
Rebecca Olson
Rebecca Olson
Gavin Stenhouse
Gavin Stenhouse
Shannon Dang
Shannon Dang
Olivia Liang
Olivia Liang
Bradley Gibson
Bradley Gibson
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kung Fu - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
Kung Fu - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 13 episodes
 
Kung Fu - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Kung Fu
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more