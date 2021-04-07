"Kung Fu" is a new adventure show that tells the story of a twenty-five-year-old student named Nikki Chen. For many years, she has been suffering from a profound existential crisis and cannot find her path in life. Eventually, the main heroine drops out of college, where she has been studying for the past few years, and sets off to a secluded monastery located outside the United States. It is there that Nikki manages to find answers to many different questions. Acquiring rare knowledge of martial arts and undergoing numerous trainings, the girl returns to her hometown and is horrified by the level of crime. Nikki decides to take matters into her own hands and "cleanse" the place of criminal activity.

