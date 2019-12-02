"Kitchen. Hotel War" is a continuation of the beloved comedy series "Kitchen" and "Hotel Eleon". The old characters find themselves in a new hotel: Nagiyev has grand plans to build not just a resort, but a whole "resort town", Eleonora tries to distract herself from her troubles in Italy, and Victor Petrovich retires. However, everything changes when the former owner of a boutique hotel sees her recent ex-husband on TV and decides to open a hotel in Sochi, in Krasnaya Polyana. From this moment on, a confrontation begins between the two hotel owners - Eleonora Andreevna and Dmitry Nagiyev.

Expand