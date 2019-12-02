Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kuhnya. Voyna za otel poster
Kuhnya. Voyna za otel poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kuhnya. Voyna za otel

Kuhnya. Voyna za otel (2019 - 2020)

Кухня. Война за отель 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 14 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

"Kitchen. Hotel War" is a continuation of the beloved comedy series "Kitchen" and "Hotel Eleon". The old characters find themselves in a new hotel: Nagiyev has grand plans to build not just a resort, but a whole "resort town", Eleonora tries to distract herself from her troubles in Italy, and Victor Petrovich retires. However, everything changes when the former owner of a boutique hotel sees her recent ex-husband on TV and decides to open a hotel in Sochi, in Krasnaya Polyana. From this moment on, a confrontation begins between the two hotel owners - Eleonora Andreevna and Dmitry Nagiyev.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Mihail Bashkatov
Mihail Bashkatov Денис Крылов
Grigory Siyatvinda
Grigory Siyatvinda Михаил Джекович
Dmitriy Nazarov
Dmitriy Nazarov Виктор Баринов
Viktor Horinyak
Viktor Horinyak Костя
Olga Kuzmina
Olga Kuzmina Настя
Valeriya Fedorovich
Valeriya Fedorovich Катя Семенова
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kuhnya. Voyna za otel - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
Kuhnya. Voyna za otel - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 21 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more