Krypton All seasons
Krypton
16+
Production year
2018
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Krypton"
Season 1
11 episodes
14 March 2018 - 23 May 2018
Season 2
10 episodes
12 June 2019 - 14 August 2019
