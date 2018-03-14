The TV series "Krypton" tells the story of events that took place on the planet of the same name. It is from here that Superman, a boy endowed with superhuman strength, will come to Earth. Currently, his grandfather sees that the once great planet is on the brink of decline. He sincerely believes in the equality of all its inhabitants, and thus joins the fight. Perhaps he can, if not stop, at least delay the destruction of Krypton. However, the enemies are much more cunning than they appear at first glance...

