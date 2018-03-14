Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Krypton poster
Krypton poster
Krypton poster
Krypton poster
Ratings
7.7 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Krypton

Krypton (2018 - 2019)

Krypton 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 15 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Krypton" tells the story of events that took place on the planet of the same name. It is from here that Superman, a boy endowed with superhuman strength, will come to Earth. Currently, his grandfather sees that the once great planet is on the brink of decline. He sincerely believes in the equality of all its inhabitants, and thus joins the fight. Perhaps he can, if not stop, at least delay the destruction of Krypton. However, the enemies are much more cunning than they appear at first glance...
Криптон - trailer
Krypton  trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Colin Salmon
Colin Salmon General Dru-Zod
Elliot Cowan
Elliot Cowan Daron-Vex
Rasmus Hardiker
Rasmus Hardiker Kem
Shon Saypos Adam Strange
Blake Ritson Brainiac
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney Val-El
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Krypton - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 11 episodes
 
Krypton - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more