"Crisis of Tender Age" is a melodramatic TV series from the TNT channel that tells the story of three young friends. Each of them has just crossed the threshold of adulthood but already has a heap of problems. First love, first sex, pregnancy, testing friendship, boys, and the search for their calling - all of this awaits the young girls. Everything in their lives happens for the first time, and they often don't know how to act. Making mistakes and supporting each other, they come to understand adult life.

