IMDb Rating: 6.7
Krizis nezhnogo vozrasta

Krizis nezhnogo vozrasta (2016 - 2016)

Кризис нежного возраста 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 42 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Crisis of Tender Age" is a melodramatic TV series from the TNT channel that tells the story of three young friends. Each of them has just crossed the threshold of adulthood but already has a heap of problems. First love, first sex, pregnancy, testing friendship, boys, and the search for their calling - all of this awaits the young girls. Everything in their lives happens for the first time, and they often don't know how to act. Making mistakes and supporting each other, they come to understand adult life.
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan Валерий Александрович Силкин, продюсер, отец Ани
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov Павел Ермаков, ветеринар, отец Шуры
Nikita Volkov
Nikita Volkov Александр Антипов, саксафонист
Ruslan Yagudin
Ruslan Yagudin ст.лейтенант Сергей Якубов, полицейский
Kseniya Surkova
Kseniya Surkova Аня Силкина
Aleksandra Rebenok
Aleksandra Rebenok Ника, мать Шуры
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Krizis nezhnogo vozrasta - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
