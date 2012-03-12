This is a story about four middle-aged women, each secretly still dreaming of finding love. The youngest of them is Anya: unlike her friends, she has never been married and only knows the pain of a broken heart from songs. Katya lives with an unloving husband and is busy with annoying household chores from morning till night. Lyuda dreams of having children, although doctors give discouraging forecasts, and her husband quietly drinks himself away. Only Sasha does not seek happiness in relationships with men, shamelessly getting involved in fleeting affairs, and by the next morning she is ready to forget another connection.

