few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kratkiy kurs schastlivoy zhizni

Kratkiy kurs schastlivoy zhizni (2012 - 2012)

Краткий курс счастливой жизни 18+
Production year 2012
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 13 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

This is a story about four middle-aged women, each secretly still dreaming of finding love. The youngest of them is Anya: unlike her friends, she has never been married and only knows the pain of a broken heart from songs. Katya lives with an unloving husband and is busy with annoying household chores from morning till night. Lyuda dreams of having children, although doctors give discouraging forecasts, and her husband quietly drinks himself away. Only Sasha does not seek happiness in relationships with men, shamelessly getting involved in fleeting affairs, and by the next morning she is ready to forget another connection.
Cast
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Anna Slyu
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Kirill Zhandarov
Alisa Hazanova
Konstantin Demidov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Kratkiy kurs schastlivoy zhizni - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
