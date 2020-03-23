Menu
Call-center (2020 - 2020)

Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 51 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

The events of the series "Call Center" unfold in the office of an adult internet store. One day, during a regular workday, 12 employees receive a message about a bomb and become hostages to voices calling themselves Mama and Papa. The workers are forced to carry out strange instructions from the criminals in order to escape the business center alive. During their captivity, each of the prisoners realizes their deepest fear, recalls a traumatic past, and learns intimate details about their colleagues' lives.
Polina Puškaruk
Polina Puškaruk
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov
Yuliya Hlynina
Yuliya Hlynina
Zoya Kaydanovskaya
Zoya Kaydanovskaya
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Pavel Tabakov
Pavel Tabakov
Call-center - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Call-center - Season 2 Season 2
TBA,
 
