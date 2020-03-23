The events of the series "Call Center" unfold in the office of an adult internet store. One day, during a regular workday, 12 employees receive a message about a bomb and become hostages to voices calling themselves Mama and Papa. The workers are forced to carry out strange instructions from the criminals in order to escape the business center alive. During their captivity, each of the prisoners realizes their deepest fear, recalls a traumatic past, and learns intimate details about their colleagues' lives.

