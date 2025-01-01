Menu
Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu
Quotes
Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu quotes
Migi
[Shinichi is peeing in a bathroom] Shinichi.
Shinichi Izumi
[whispering loudly] Jesus, seriously? I told you not to talk when there's people around!
Migi
Please hold still. I going to try to make your sex organ erect.
Shinichi Izumi
[still whispering] The hell you are?
Shinichi Izumi
[Migi starts making him masturbate against his will] Aaaa. No, no, no. Stop that! I can't believe you!
Migi
[Shinichi's washing his hands] Shinichi, that's cold.
Shinichi Izumi
[angry and impacient] Be... Quiet!
Migi
If you do not wash properly, dermitiphites will propogate. Causing such malities as...
Shinichi Izumi
[cutting him off] I said *shut up!*
guy in bathroom
Dude, it's kind of hard for me to pee next to a guy talking to his pecker.
Shinichi Izumi
You know something Migi? You and I may be the wierdest crime-fighting duo ever.
Shinichi Izumi
I seriously thought I was gonna have a heart attack.
Migi
If that were to happen, it would be an inconvenience for me.
Shinichi Izumi
I will eat you *alive!*
