Kinoafisha TV Shows Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu Quotes

Kiseijû: Sei no kakuritsu quotes

Migi [Shinichi is peeing in a bathroom] Shinichi.
Shinichi Izumi [whispering loudly] Jesus, seriously? I told you not to talk when there's people around!
Migi Please hold still. I going to try to make your sex organ erect.
Shinichi Izumi [still whispering] The hell you are?
Shinichi Izumi [Migi starts making him masturbate against his will] Aaaa. No, no, no. Stop that! I can't believe you!
Migi [Shinichi's washing his hands] Shinichi, that's cold.
Shinichi Izumi [angry and impacient] Be... Quiet!
Migi If you do not wash properly, dermitiphites will propogate. Causing such malities as...
Shinichi Izumi [cutting him off] I said *shut up!*
guy in bathroom Dude, it's kind of hard for me to pee next to a guy talking to his pecker.
Shinichi Izumi You know something Migi? You and I may be the wierdest crime-fighting duo ever.
Shinichi Izumi I seriously thought I was gonna have a heart attack.
Migi If that were to happen, it would be an inconvenience for me.
Shinichi Izumi I will eat you *alive!*
