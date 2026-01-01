Menu
Love for Rent
Filming Locations: Love for Rent
Istanbul, Turkey
Iconic scenes & Locations
Passiones, season 1
Nish Istanbul Bahçelievler, Çobançesme, Sanayi Cd. No: 44, 34196 Bahçelievler/Istanbul, Turquía
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Omer's house, season 1
Hayat Sokağı No:2, Levent, 34330 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Defne's house
Büyükdere, Mektep Sk. No:9, 34453 Sariyer/Istanbul, TurKey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Passiones - Stil Vagonu, season 2
Kumbarahane Cd. No:22, Piri Paşa, 34445 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neriman & Necmi's house
Zekeriyaköy, Kestane Sk. No:19, Sariyer, Istanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fikret Gallo's house
Tomtom, Örtme Alti Sk No:15, 34421 Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
