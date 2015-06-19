Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Love for Rent poster
Love for Rent poster
Love for Rent poster
Love for Rent poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Love for Rent

Love for Rent (2015 - 2017)

Kiralık Aşk 18+
Production year 2015
Country Turkey
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel Star TV
Runtime 138 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The life of young and attractive Ömer is going perfectly until his parents come to the conclusion that they urgently need to marry off their son, and even find the perfect bride for him. Not thrilled with this idea, Ömer decides to outsmart his family, but ends up getting caught in the tangled machinations of his aunt Neriman. She brings a girl named Defne to him, and an immediate sympathy arises between the two young people. Now they don't care about the intrigues of their relatives, but will they be able to preserve the purity of their feelings in the cunning game being played by their loved ones and acquaintances?
Cast
Cast
Elçin Sangu
Elçin Sangu
Baris Arduç
Baris Arduç
Salih Bademci
Nergis Kumbasar
Levent Ülgen
Levent Ülgen
Osman Akça
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Love for Rent - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 52 episodes
 
Love for Rent - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 17 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more