The life of young and attractive Ömer is going perfectly until his parents come to the conclusion that they urgently need to marry off their son, and even find the perfect bride for him. Not thrilled with this idea, Ömer decides to outsmart his family, but ends up getting caught in the tangled machinations of his aunt Neriman. She brings a girl named Defne to him, and an immediate sympathy arises between the two young people. Now they don't care about the intrigues of their relatives, but will they be able to preserve the purity of their feelings in the cunning game being played by their loved ones and acquaintances?

