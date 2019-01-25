The series "Kingdom" is a deadly mix of politics, war, and a zombie apocalypse set in a medieval Asian backdrop. At the court of the local monarch, a power struggle ensues and intrigues are woven. Suddenly, the factor of the resurrected dead intervenes in this game. At night, they are fast and aggressive, but during the day, they fall into a slumber, giving people some chance of survival. By the twist of fate, the crown prince is destined to lead the fight against the undead, but among the local Korean elite, the noble character has many enemies. So, his war will be fought on two fronts.

