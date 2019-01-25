Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kingdom

Kingdom (2019 - 2020)

Kingdom 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA/South Korea
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Kingdom" is a deadly mix of politics, war, and a zombie apocalypse set in a medieval Asian backdrop. At the court of the local monarch, a power struggle ensues and intrigues are woven. Suddenly, the factor of the resurrected dead intervenes in this game. At night, they are fast and aggressive, but during the day, they fall into a slumber, giving people some chance of survival. By the twist of fate, the crown prince is destined to lead the fight against the undead, but among the local Korean elite, the noble character has many enemies. So, his war will be fought on two fronts.
Kim Sang-ho
Ju Ji-hoon
Ryoo Seung-ryong
Jin Seon-gyoo
Heo Joon-ho
Kim E-yn
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
Kingdom - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
