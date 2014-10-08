Menu
Kingdom All seasons
Kingdom
18+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Audience Network
Series rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Kingdom"
Season 1
10 episodes
8 October 2014 - 10 December 2014
Season 2
20 episodes
14 October 2015 - 3 August 2016
Season 3
10 episodes
31 May 2017 - 2 August 2017
