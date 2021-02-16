Menu
Russian
TV Shows Kenan

Kenan (2021 - …)

Kenan 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 9 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Kenan" is a multi-series American sitcom that tells the story of Kenan Williams, a recently widowed father of two beautiful daughters, Aubrey and Birdie. Their small but close-knit family lives in Atlanta, a southern state in America. The main character spends most of his life at work, as he is the host of a morning show overseen by his close friend, Mika. Kenan is helped in raising his children by his father-in-law, Rick, and his brother, Gary - both caring and responsive individuals, but not without their own quirks. Throughout the course of events, the main character finds himself in various life situations, and the successful resolution of these situations largely depends on his sense of humor and resourcefulness.
Cast
Andy Garcia
Kenan Thompson
Don Johnson
Chris Redd
Jeff Lewis
Kimrie Lewis
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.9 IMDb
Seasons
Kenan - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Kenan - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 9 episodes
 
