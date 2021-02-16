"Kenan" is a multi-series American sitcom that tells the story of Kenan Williams, a recently widowed father of two beautiful daughters, Aubrey and Birdie. Their small but close-knit family lives in Atlanta, a southern state in America. The main character spends most of his life at work, as he is the host of a morning show overseen by his close friend, Mika. Kenan is helped in raising his children by his father-in-law, Rick, and his brother, Gary - both caring and responsive individuals, but not without their own quirks. Throughout the course of events, the main character finds himself in various life situations, and the successful resolution of these situations largely depends on his sense of humor and resourcefulness.

