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Kinoafisha TV Shows Katy Keene Seasons Season 1 Episode 1

Katy Keene 2020 episode 1 season 1

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Chapter One: Once Upon a Time in New York
Season 1 / Episode 1 6 February 2020
Chapter Two: You Can't Hurry Love
Season 1 / Episode 2 13 February 2020
Chapter Three: What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
Season 1 / Episode 3 20 February 2020
Chapter Four: Here Comes the Sun
Season 1 / Episode 4 27 February 2020
Chapter Five: Song for a Winter's Night
Season 1 / Episode 5 5 March 2020
Chapter Six: Mama Said
Season 1 / Episode 6 12 March 2020
Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman
Season 1 / Episode 7 19 March 2020
Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Season 1 / Episode 8 26 March 2020
Chapter Nine: Wishin' and Hopin
Season 1 / Episode 9 16 April 2020
Chapter Ten: Gloria
Season 1 / Episode 10 23 April 2020
Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn to?
Season 1 / Episode 11 30 April 2020
Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools
Season 1 / Episode 12 7 May 2020
Chapter Thirteen: Come Together
Season 1 / Episode 13 14 May 2020
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Кэти Кин» молодая талантливая певица Джози переезжает из Ривердэйла в Нью-Йорк. Кэти и Хорхе сдают ей часть квартиры, и молодые люди быстро становятся друзьями, ведь всех их объединяет желание покорить большой город.

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