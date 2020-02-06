Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Season 1 / Episode 826 March 2020
Chapter Nine: Wishin' and Hopin
Season 1 / Episode 916 April 2020
Chapter Ten: Gloria
Season 1 / Episode 1023 April 2020
Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn to?
Season 1 / Episode 1130 April 2020
Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools
Season 1 / Episode 127 May 2020
Chapter Thirteen: Come Together
Season 1 / Episode 1314 May 2020
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Кэти Кин» молодая талантливая певица Джози переезжает из Ривердэйла в Нью-Йорк. Кэти и Хорхе сдают ей часть квартиры, и молодые люди быстро становятся друзьями, ведь всех их объединяет желание покорить большой город.
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