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Kinoafisha TV Shows Katla

Katla (2021 - …)

Katla 18+
Production year 2021
Country Iceland
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Katla" is an Icelandic horror series created by the American streaming company Netflix. The story takes place in a small town located on a northern island. The eruption of the Katla volcano, which has been dormant for many years, leads to unexpected consequences. Unseen and terrifying dark forces are unleashed, and nothing can stop them from entering the real world of humans. The local residents have no idea of the horror that awaits them in the coming days. Will they be able to defeat these mysterious demons?
Katla - Trailer
Katla  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð
Íris Tanja Flygenring
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
Aliette Opheim
Aliette Opheim
Þorsteinn Bachmann
Þorsteinn Bachmann
Haraldur Stefansson
Haraldur Stefansson
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series About Missing People Series About Missing People

Series rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Sci-Fi genre  In the Thriller genre  In series of Iceland  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Katla - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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