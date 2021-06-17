"Katla" is an Icelandic horror series created by the American streaming company Netflix. The story takes place in a small town located on a northern island. The eruption of the Katla volcano, which has been dormant for many years, leads to unexpected consequences. Unseen and terrifying dark forces are unleashed, and nothing can stop them from entering the real world of humans. The local residents have no idea of the horror that awaits them in the coming days. Will they be able to defeat these mysterious demons?

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