Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Endless Love poster
Endless Love poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Endless Love

Endless Love (2015 - 2017)

Kara Sevda 18+
Production year 2015
Country Turkey
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel Star TV
Runtime 148 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Love is capable of many things, even binding two people who seem destined to be apart. Nihan is the daughter of a wealthy man, living a life of luxury and never wanting for anything. Kemal is the son of an ordinary hairdresser, coming from a middle-class background. The feelings that ignite between them know no class or social differences, but society is not ready to accept their love. Circumstances separate Nihan and Kemal, but after several years, the young people realize that they are ready to fight for their love.
Черная любовь - trailer сериала
Endless Love  trailer сериала
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Burak Özçivit
Burak Özçivit Kemal
Neslihan Atagül
Neslihan Atagül Nihan
Kaan Urgancıoğlu
Kaan Urgancıoğlu Emir
Orhan Güner Hüseyin
Burak Sergen Galip
Neşe Baykent Vildan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Endless Love - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 35 episodes
 
Endless Love - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 39 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
rus.muradov.82 18 February 2021, 12:59
Подскажите где найти сериал чёрная любовь 2 сезон с начало
Екатерина Кузьмина 20 February 2022, 09:38
Он лучший!!!
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more