Love is capable of many things, even binding two people who seem destined to be apart. Nihan is the daughter of a wealthy man, living a life of luxury and never wanting for anything. Kemal is the son of an ordinary hairdresser, coming from a middle-class background. The feelings that ignite between them know no class or social differences, but society is not ready to accept their love. Circumstances separate Nihan and Kemal, but after several years, the young people realize that they are ready to fight for their love.

