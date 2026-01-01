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Filmography
Neslihan Atagül
Neslihan Atagül
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neslihan Atagül
Neslihan Atagül
Neslihan Atagül
Date of Birth
20 August 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Endless Love
(2015)
6.1
Fatih Harbiye
(2013)
5.6
The Ambassador's Daughter
(2019)
Filmography
4.2
Gecenin Ucunda
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
5.6
The Ambassador's Daughter
Drama, Romantic
2019, Turkey
7.3
Endless Love
Drama, Romantic
2015, Turkey
6.1
Fatih Harbiye
Drama, Romantic
2013, Turkey
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