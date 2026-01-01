Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Neslihan Atagül
Neslihan Atagül Neslihan Atagül
Kinoafisha Persons Neslihan Atagül

Neslihan Atagül

Neslihan Atagül

Date of Birth
20 August 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Endless Love 7.3
Endless Love (2015)
Fatih Harbiye 6.1
Fatih Harbiye (2013)
The Ambassador's Daughter 5.6
The Ambassador's Daughter (2019)

Filmography

Gecenin Ucunda 4.2
Gecenin Ucunda
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
The Ambassador's Daughter 5.6
The Ambassador's Daughter
Drama, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Endless Love 7.3
Endless Love
Drama, Romantic 2015, Turkey
Fatih Harbiye 6.1
Fatih Harbiye
Drama, Romantic 2013, Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more