Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 2020 episode 3 season 3
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"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" season 3 all episodes
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Episode description
В 3 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Мир Юрского периода: Лагерь Мелового периода» вся компания во главе с Кенджи отправляется в пентхаус, который когда-то принадлежал ее отцу. Там они надеются найти необходимое снаряжение. Сэмми размышляет о семье и доме.
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