Kinoafisha
TV Shows
iZombie
Seasons
iZombie All seasons
iZombie
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
8.7
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "iZombie"
Season 1
13 episodes
17 March 2015 - 9 June 2015
Season 2
19 episodes
6 October 2015 - 12 April 2016
Season 3
13 episodes
4 April 2017 - 27 June 2017
Season 4
13 episodes
26 February 2018 - 28 May 2018
Season 5
13 episodes
2 May 2019 - 1 August 2019
