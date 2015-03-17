Menu
iZombie poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows iZombie Seasons

iZombie All seasons

iZombie 16+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW

Series rating

8.7
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "iZombie"
iZombie - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 17 March 2015 - 9 June 2015
 
iZombie - Season 2 Season 2
19 episodes 6 October 2015 - 12 April 2016
 
iZombie - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 4 April 2017 - 27 June 2017
 
iZombie - Season 4 Season 4
13 episodes 26 February 2018 - 28 May 2018
 
iZombie - Season 5 Season 5
13 episodes 2 May 2019 - 1 August 2019
 
