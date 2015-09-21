Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Izmeny poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Izmeny

Izmeny (2015 - 2015)

Измены 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Betrayal" explores the theme of marital infidelity. American director Vadim Perelman, known for the film "House of Sand and Fog," decided to shoot in Russia once again. The filming took place in Moscow. Perelman believes that defining the genre of "Betrayal" is quite difficult, as it is both a comedy and a tragedy with a good dose of absurdity. The main heroine, Asya, is played by Ekaterina Lyadova. Her character is an ordinary woman, confused within herself, contradictory, and vibrant. Asya's three lovers turn her life into a carousel of amusing, sad, ridiculous, and incredible events.
Cast
Cast
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Elena Lyadova
Elena Lyadova
Pavel Maykov
Pavel Maykov
Denis Shvedov
Denis Shvedov
Kirill Käro
Kirill Käro
Glafira Tarhanova
Glafira Tarhanova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Izmeny - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more