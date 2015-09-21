The TV series "Betrayal" explores the theme of marital infidelity. American director Vadim Perelman, known for the film "House of Sand and Fog," decided to shoot in Russia once again. The filming took place in Moscow. Perelman believes that defining the genre of "Betrayal" is quite difficult, as it is both a comedy and a tragedy with a good dose of absurdity. The main heroine, Asya, is played by Ekaterina Lyadova. Her character is an ordinary woman, confused within herself, contradictory, and vibrant. Asya's three lovers turn her life into a carousel of amusing, sad, ridiculous, and incredible events.

