"Fighters" is a Russian TV series about the daily lives of military pilots during the Great Patriotic War. The fates of these brave men and women are closely intertwined with each other, duty, and loyalty to the ideals of their country. Young pilots fresh out of flight school and experienced aviators dedicate themselves to the sky. Their lives are filled not only with battles, but also with romantic experiences and personal dramas. The war reveals the qualities of each character. One is ready to perform a heroic feat, while another is capable of tarnishing their honor and slandering a comrade.

