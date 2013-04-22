Menu
Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Istrebiteli (2013 - 2015)

Истребители 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 17 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"Fighters" is a Russian TV series about the daily lives of military pilots during the Great Patriotic War. The fates of these brave men and women are closely intertwined with each other, duty, and loyalty to the ideals of their country. Young pilots fresh out of flight school and experienced aviators dedicate themselves to the sky. Their lives are filled not only with battles, but also with romantic experiences and personal dramas. The war reveals the qualities of each character. One is ready to perform a heroic feat, while another is capable of tarnishing their honor and slandering a comrade.
Cast
Oleg Fomin
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Elena Yakovleva
Ekaterina Vilkova
Mariya Andreeva
Vladimir Bolshov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Istrebiteli - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 12 episodes
 
Season 2
2015, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
