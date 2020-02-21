Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Intelligence poster
Intelligence poster
Intelligence poster
Ratings
5.0 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Intelligence

Intelligence (2020 - …)

Intelligence 18+
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 4 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Intelligence" is a British comedy series that airs on the Sky One channel. The story revolves around a man named Jerry, a former employee of American intelligence agencies. At the beginning of the show, he moves to the United Kingdom to combat cybercrime. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Jerry has no clue about the intricacies of working on the internet. Fortunately, his immense self-confidence allows him to pretend to be a professional in his new job. This greatly annoys his colleagues and boss.
Разведка - trailer in russian второго сезона
Intelligence  trailer in russian второго сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Jerry Bernstein
Colin Salmon
Colin Salmon Rupert Fleming
Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed Joseph Harries
Jane Stanness Mary Needham
Sylvestra Le Touzel Christine Clarke
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Intelligence - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Intelligence - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more