"Intelligence" is a British comedy series that airs on the Sky One channel. The story revolves around a man named Jerry, a former employee of American intelligence agencies. At the beginning of the show, he moves to the United Kingdom to combat cybercrime. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Jerry has no clue about the intricacies of working on the internet. Fortunately, his immense self-confidence allows him to pretend to be a professional in his new job. This greatly annoys his colleagues and boss.

Expand