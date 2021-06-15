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Kinoafisha TV Shows Instalayf

Instalayf (2021 - …)

Инсталайф 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Instalife" is a Russian comedy series created by the online service "Premier". The show revolves around five friends living in the Russian capital. Each of them observes the lives of the others through Instagram. The first girl, Olya, is trying to make it in the big city as she comes from the provinces. The second, Ira, is suffering after breaking up with her beloved boyfriend. The third, Veronika, is self-conscious about her figure and is trying to go on a diet. The fourth, Alena, is raising a young son and desperately misses her favorite job. And the fifth, Katya, is in love with someone else's husband.
Инсталайф - Trailer
Instalayf  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Lukerya Ilyashenko
Lukerya Ilyashenko
Irina Nosova
Anastasiya Ukolova
Anastasiya Ukolova
Anna Kotova
Anna Kotova
Danila Yakushev
Danila Yakushev
Maxim Lagashkin
Maxim Lagashkin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

4.8
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Comedy genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Instalayf - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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