"Instalife" is a Russian comedy series created by the online service "Premier". The show revolves around five friends living in the Russian capital. Each of them observes the lives of the others through Instagram. The first girl, Olya, is trying to make it in the big city as she comes from the provinces. The second, Ira, is suffering after breaking up with her beloved boyfriend. The third, Veronika, is self-conscious about her figure and is trying to go on a diet. The fourth, Alena, is raising a young son and desperately misses her favorite job. And the fifth, Katya, is in love with someone else's husband.

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