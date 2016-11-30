Menu
Incorporated poster
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Incorporated (2016 - 2017)

Incorporated 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Incorporated" is a multi-series show filmed in the genre of science fiction. The series takes place in the near future in the state of Milwaukee. The world has fallen under the control of transnational corporations due to prolonged financial crises and serious climate changes. Now everything is divided into zones: green and red. The first is controlled by the new government, while the second remains under the rule of anarchy. The main character, Ben Larson, is a successful representative of a major corporation and is married to the daughter of its founder. For many years, he has been hiding his true identity: in reality, Ben is an illegal refugee from the red zone...
Creator
Àlex Pastor
David Pastor
Eddie Ramos Theo Marquez
Sean Teale
Sean Teale Ben Larson
Denyse Tontz
Denyse Tontz Elena Marquez
Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond Elizabeth Krauss
Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Incorporated - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
