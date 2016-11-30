"Incorporated" is a multi-series show filmed in the genre of science fiction. The series takes place in the near future in the state of Milwaukee. The world has fallen under the control of transnational corporations due to prolonged financial crises and serious climate changes. Now everything is divided into zones: green and red. The first is controlled by the new government, while the second remains under the rule of anarchy. The main character, Ben Larson, is a successful representative of a major corporation and is married to the daughter of its founder. For many years, he has been hiding his true identity: in reality, Ben is an illegal refugee from the red zone...

